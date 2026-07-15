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Palworld Ancient Bark: a tree stump, and a large blue weasel like creature.

Where to find Ancient Bark in Palworld

This ultra-rare resource is used for speciality equipment and base items; here’s the best place to get Ancient Bark in Palworld.

Paul Kelly
Paul Kelly Staff Writer
Paul's an expert in Videogames, Star Trek, flannel shirts - in that order.
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It's easy to lose track of resources in Palworld; there are so many. Every time you level up, every time you stumble across another island, there you are - more stuff to chop, dig, and smack with a pickaxe. It's a constant treadmill of discovery and construction, and one of these particular ingredients is quite far out of the way.

Ancient Bark isn't used for too much in Palworld, but if you happen to pick up a Pal Tamer's Glasses Schematic or some Air Walkers, then you'll soon be scrambling for this old wood. You'll need to saddle up for this journey, so equip your best Pals and get ready for a (little) trek - here's where to find Ancient Bark.

Palworld Ancient Bark: a menu screen from the Palworld video game showing an item description for something called Ancient Bark.

Ancient Bark location Palworld

The best location to find Ancient Bark is one you've likely been staring at since the beginning of the game - it's the giant dome across the water. This is a Pal Sanctuary, and you'll speak to several people who tell you never to go there, as the Pals within are just too ferocious. This is the case when you begin, but the Pals in the sanctuary are around level 25-30, so it won't take long for you to get up to speed for the challenge.

Ancient Bark is hard to miss, as it is contained in these large, glowing tree stumps. Smack it with your axe and reap your rewards, and while you're here, you might as well catch a Pal or five. An Alpha Grizzbolt is hiding in the middle of the island that you may want to pay a visit to; not every Pal can use a minigun, so it's worth picking it up while you can.

Now that you've filled your backpack with Ancient Bark, you can move on to more pressing matters like farming as much High Quality Pal Oil as you can so you can build an entire arsenal capable of taking down even the largest Lamball.

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