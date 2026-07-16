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Palworld Ancient Bone: a dog like creature with a lightning bolt tail standing next to a huge pile olf old dinosaur bones.

Where to find Ancient Bone in Palworld

Ancient Bone is used in a lot of end-game armor in Palworld, but it’s pretty difficult to get hold of - here’s where to find it.

Paul Kelly
Paul Kelly Staff Writer
Paul's an expert in Videogames, Star Trek, flannel shirts - in that order.
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Ancient Bone is a resource in Palworld that can only be found in one specific area of the map, and it's quite far away for anyone not already in the endgame. Used for a number of different medallions and armor pieces, it is well worth taking the trip and stocking up - if you think you can survive the journey.

As with most of these little jaunts from your base, it's well worth bringing along your best Pals for the ride, and you're likely going to earn the ire of the wandering wildlife, as well as a few unbelievably deadly drones. Here's where you can find Palworld Ancient Bone and what you need to do to avoid instant death.

Palworld Ancient Bone location

We have only found one spot to farm Ancient Bone in Palworld, and that's inside the dome on the top right corner of the map. There are several oversized fossilized bones that you can mine with a pickaxe to acquire Ancient Bone. Higher-quality pickaxes will generally yield more drops from the bones.

The large dome is a Pal Sanctuary, and it's full of high-level creatures roaming around - around level 50 - so make sure your team is up to scratch before approaching. That isn't all, mind; PIDF drones are flying about the place that will annihilate you and your Pals in an instant unless you're approaching the max level cap - avoid the spotlights, and you should be fine.

Now that you know where to find Ancient Bone, you'll have to get yourself prepped for a journey. As with most trips in Palworld, a flying Pal and one that can swim are usually best to have all situations covered. Check out our Base building guide here to set yourself up for these treacherous trips.

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