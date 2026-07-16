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Palworld Ancient Civilization Cores: a large white dragon like creature stood on the shore.

Where to get Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld

Ancient Civilization Cores are a key ingredient for many high-level pieces of equipment - here’s where to find them in Palworld.

Paul Kelly
Paul Kelly Staff Writer
Paul's an expert in Videogames, Star Trek, flannel shirts - in that order.
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Once you get to a certain level in Palworld, equipment starts to get really difficult to manufacture - resources get rarer, and the trip to pick them up quickly starts ramping up in difficulty. Ancient Civilization Cores are one of the most difficult resources to find in Palworld, and many late-game Pals stand in your way.

If you want to farm Ancient Civilization Cores, you'll need some of the best Pals with you to get past the staunch protectors of this resource. High-damage guns and a stacked squad should see you through - here's where to find Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld.

Palworld Ancient Civilization Cores: a map showing the location of an off shore oil rig.

Ancient Civilization Core location

There are three main ways to obtain Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld:

  • Defeating raid bosses
  • The large chest on the Oil Rig
  • Pal Expeditions

The three raid bosses that drop Ancient Civilization Cores are Blazamut Ryu, Bellanoir, and Bellnoir Libero. The minimum level of these is around 50, so you'll have to have a pretty beefy squad to take them on.

The Oil Rig is located off the eastern coast of the starting island - this is another high-level activity, however, so you'll need to wait until nearly max level before even approaching the structure.

The rewards for Pal Expeditions can vary, but there are several on the list that award Ancient Civilization Cores. The amount you receive differs each time you complete the expedition, but since this method involves little to no actual effort on your part, we think it's a good one.

Ancient Civilization Core recipes

Here is everything you can build with Ancient Civilization Cores:

  • Ability Glasses
  • Electric Egg Incubator
  • Large-Scale Electric Egg Incubator
  • Ultra Shield
  • Advanced Shield
  • Homing Module
  • Sniper Module II

That's everything you need to know about Ancient Civilization Cores. Check out our guides on Palworld bases and bosses so you can set yourself up for success, and then beat another much larger Pal over the head with said success.

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