Where to find Coralum Ore in Palworld 1.0

Coralum Ore is used for a ton of late-game items, and finding it isn’t as straightforward as most other resources in Palworld 1.0.

The Terraria update introduced a lot of new things to Palworld - bosses, items, stuff like that. One of perhaps the core ingredients added in the Terraria update was Coralum Ore because you still need it for a bunch of late-game items with the 1.0 release. The method of getting Coralum Ore has changed slightly for 1.0, though, thankfully for the better.

To farm Coralum Ore, you're going to need your best water Pal and a fishing rod. Check out our base building guide if you don't have the facilities for the latter, and our best Pals guide if you're looking for the best aquatic Pal around. Gear up, and let's get some Coralum Ore.

Where to get Coralum Ore in Palworld

To find Coralum Ore, you need to approach one of the floating piles of wood in the water - you'll see these dotted about the ocean - and interact with it. To salvage the wreckage, you'll need to be riding a water Pal and have a fishing rod. If you meet these requirements, a rhythm mini-game will begin that, when passed, will reward you with whatever happened to be in the wreckage.

Coralum Ore is contained in these floating piles - only in small quantities, mind, so you'll have to search a fair few to get a decent stockpile of the rare resource. When the Terraria update dropped, you also needed an item called the Strong Fishing Magnet, but thankfully this isn't the case anymore.

Coralum Ore on its own isn't much, but once converted into Coralum Ingots, it's used to craft some of the best production lines in the game, as well as some powerful energy weapons. Bear in mind, though, that you need a Gigantic Furnace to be able to refine the ore, so make sure you're at the right level to do so.

Now that you have a near-unlimited supply of Coralum Ore, you can concentrate on the bigger picture, like beating each and every one of the Palworld bosses so you can find out what's inside that huge tree on the edge of the map.