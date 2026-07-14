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Palworld hardwood: sandy desert, huge stone sculpture of anubis in the background.

Where to find hardwood in Palworld

This mid-game ingredient is vital for base upgrades and making sure your equipment is up to scratch; here's how to find hardwood in Palworld.

Paul Kelly
Paul Kelly Staff Writer
Paul's an expert in Videogames, Star Trek, flannel shirts - in that order.
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You are constantly barrelling through upgrades in Palworld, and there's always something else to reach for in that tech tree. One ingredient you'll soon come across is hardwood, and it's a bit of a doozy because it isn't something accessible near the starting areas, and there isn't a logging site to farm it from base.

If you want to take your Pal Sphere and gun game to the next level, you'll need hardwood. We have every place you can find it in the open world game, as well as every recipe that requires this rare drop. Here is how to find hardwood in Palworld and what it's used for.

Palworld hardwood locations

The most accessible place to find hardwood in Palworld is around the Anubis Dunes fast travel point - this is the sandy area sort of bolted on the northeastern coast near the starting island. It's notable for its very large stone Anubis statue. The trees here look different from the ones near where you begin the game, and they drop hardwood when chopped down.

Another location for hardwood, though less accessible from the off, is around the Moonflower Tower Entrance, west of Cherry Blossom Crossroads. These are sakura trees, which also drop hardwood when chopped. This island is on the northwesternmost part of the Palworld map. 

Palworld hardwood recipes

Here is every recipe in Palworld that requires hardwood: advanced weapons, and most importantly, some of the best Pal Spheres in the game require hardwood, so stock up when you can.

Every hardwood recipe:

  • Large Pal Bed
  • Single-shot Rifle
  • Grass Grenade
  • Faux Desert Greenery Set
  • Refined Metal Chest
  • Double-Barreled Shotgun
  • Giga Glider
  • Logging Site II
  • High Quality Wooden Board
  • Legendary Sphere
  • Japanese-Style Structure Set
  • Faux Snowy Greenery Set
  • Ultimate Sphere
  • Extra Weapon Holster II
  • Faux Cherry Blossoms Set
  • Japanese-Style Hot Spring
  • Sol Sphere

Now that you know where to find hardwood and what it's used for, there isn't much else to do but get out there and explore. Check out our guides on the best Palworld Pals and our base building guide so you won't struggle finding any of the other ten million resources you need.

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