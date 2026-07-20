Palworld has its fair share of your regular crafting materials: wood, stone, those weird flame things that drop from fire Pals. When you start to push at the edges of the endgame, however, it gets a bit stranger. You reach the World Tree, and it opens up again; there are weird and wonderful things everywhere, but they're all temporary - unless you get some Holy Water.

Getting to the World Tree is a struggle in and of itself, as you'll need the absolute best Pals in the game, your base will have to be near perfection, and you'll have to have covered the entire Palworld map. Once you get there, you'll need Holy Water - here's how to find it.

Where to find Palworld Holy Water

World Tree Holy Water drops from any Pal inside the World Tree, and occasionally from chests in the endgame location. To farm a ton of Holy Water, you need to go on a Pal hunt, but beware - these are some of the most powerful creatures in the game, and things can quite easily get out of hand if you aggro several at once, so take it easy.

What is Holy Water used for?

Holy Water has two main uses: the first is as a crafting material for Ancient base items. The second is much more important in our opinion, as it stops World Tree resources from disappearing when harvested. If you don't use Holy Water when mining a rock, for instance, the pieces can disappear before you've had a chance to collect them.

Now that you know where to find Holy Water in Palworld 1.0, and more importantly, what it's used for, you can prepare yourself for the journey ahead. If you need to bolster your arsenal and expand your base, our hardwood guide can show you where to find one of the best crafting resources in the game.