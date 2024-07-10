You can get Palworld for its lowest price ever, but only for a day

If you enjoy catching scores of adorable critters and putting them to work in grueling factories so that they can mass produce weapons of war then congratulations, you may be entitled to free therapy. Or, if you haven’t bought it already, you could just pick up Palworld for the lowest price it’s ever been. You’ll have to act quickly, though, because Pocket Pair’s creature capture game is only on sale for another 24 hours.

Palworld took the world by storm when it launched back in January. I practically mainlined the survival game for a solid month because I was doing guides for it, so I stayed away until the recent Sakurajima update. It’s still got a ways to go, but its a damn sight better than it was on day one.

That update boosted player numbers by 800%. Still nowhere near the two million concurrent players it had in its first few days, but it shows there’s still a lot of interest in the ever-evolving game.

I enjoy how much more beginner friendly it is compared to other survival games. The early game doesn’t feel like as much of a grind, probably because I can just delegate all the menial work to the Pals. It also has some great quality of life features that help make it less tedious, like shared inventory space across containers at your base.

If you’re one of the few people who hasn’t bought it yet, you’re in luck, because you can get Palworld right now for $22.49 / £18.74, down from $29.99 / £24.99. The offer runs out tomorrow, Thursday July 11, though, so buy it quickly if you want it. You can buy it on Steam, right here.

If you’re not a fan of forcing cute little animals into indentured servitude, then you could try out a nice indie game instead. Or, if you really love the base building aspects of the game, you could play a fun city building game.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.