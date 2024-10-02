A new Palworld game is coming, despite Nintendo legal action

Krafton has announced that it’s developing a Palworld mobile game in partnership with Pocketpair, despite Nintendo’s ongoing legal action against the latter.

Kratfon says it’s expanding the IP to mobile, but it’s currently unclear how similar it’ll be to the survival game megahit that first hit PC back in January. It’ll be interesting to see whether it’s a premium game with a familiar structure or a Palworld spinoff in a different genre altogether.

The game will be developed by PUBG Studios under Krafton. The studio’s last game was PUBG: New State, which launched in 2021.

Krafton’s statement did not go into more detail on the game, nor the potential effect of Nintendo’s legal action against Pocketpair. It filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the Palworld team in relation to its alleged similarities to Pokemon. Last week’s PlayStation 5 launch was only affected in Japan, but it’s unclear how the launch of a new mobile game would be impacted.

