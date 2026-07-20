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Palworld Nightstar Sand: a dragon like creature floating next to a glowing pile of sand.

Where to find Nightstar Sand in Palworld 1.0

Nightstar Sand is needed for several mid-game Palworld items, including the Beam Sword and the Metal Detector; here’s how to find it.

Paul Kelly
Paul Kelly Staff Writer
Paul's an expert in Videogames, Star Trek, flannel shirts - in that order.
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Everyone wants a lightsaber. Even people who say they don't secretly do. You meet an NPC fairly early on in Palworld that pulls out a Beam Sword and goes to town on some mercs, which, if you're like us, was the first indication that this item was attainable. To do that, though, and to build a bunch of other pretty cool items, you'll need Nightstar Sand.

You can't buy Nightstar Sand anywhere we've explored in Palworld, so the only way you'll get your hands on it is to roll up your sleeves and get digging. Bring along your best Pals and get ready to explore the Palworld map in the dark; here's where to find Nightstar Sand in Palworld 1.0.

Palworld Nightstar Sand: a map showing the exact location of Nightstar Sand in the game Palworld.

Palworld 1.0 Nightstar Sand location

The best location to find Nightstar Sand is on the southern coast of Feybreak Island (-649,-1077). There are small sections of white beach, and if you go there at night, you'll see small glowing piles on the sand. This is Nightstar Sand - simply walk up to these glowing piles and interact with them to gather the resource.

The fastest way to farm Nightstar Sand is to take the fastest Pal you have and do shuttle runs along the beachy area at night. Nightstar Sand sticks out like a sore thumb in the dark, so you shouldn't have any trouble hoovering up as much as you need for your crafting back in base.

Items that require Nightstar Sand

Nightstar Sand is used to craft high-level armor and weapons, and they are:

  • Advanced Bow and variants
  • Air Dash Boots
  • Air Walker set
  • Anti-Gravity Belt
  • Beam Sword and variants
  • Double Air Dash Boots
  • Double Jump Boots
  • Metal Detector
  • Triple Air Dash Boots
  • Triple Jump Boots

That's everything you need to know about where to find Nightstar Sand and the fastest way to farm it. Check out our base building guide to see how you can put your new resource to good use.

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