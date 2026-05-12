'Palworld Online' has been trademarked, but there's hints of potential AI use

Pocketpair has trademarked 'Palworld Online,' but amid the filings there's a mention of AI as a service for "developing computer games."

'Palworld Online' has been trademarked, but there's hints of AI use: An image of a small, ginger girl standing on top of a yellow creature holding a huge canon-like gun
Lauren Bergin Avatar

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A part of me is surprised that Palworld still exists. With Nintendo's lawsuit still ongoing and the game having to change several of its core features as a result, I'm consistently shocked every time Pocketpair announces something new. First it was the Palworld TCG, which feels like a direct challenge to the monolithic Pokemon TCG. Now, it's trademarked 'Palworld Online,' which implies that there's potentially a new game in the works for the franchise. If nothing else, I respect Pocketpair's commitment.

Per the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Pocketpair filed the trademark on April 27, 2026, with its status currently marked as 'live.' The same trademark was filed in South Korea on April 24, as noted by Gematsu. Palworld Online, perhaps unsurprisingly, relates primarily to "recorded computer game programs and recorded game software," and the "rental of video game software." Nothing lifechanging there, then.

There are, however, some interesting bits and pieces here. First up is "toy design," which could imply that we'll be getting new figurines and other products. That may relate to the aforementioned TCG, too.

An image of the Palworld Online trademark's various activities

There's also a mention of "computer game cartridges." Now, the only console that currently uses the OG cartridge format system is, of course, the Nintendo Switch. I somehow doubt that we'll ever see Pocketpair's survival game make it onto the console, although Palland, a balatant Palworld ripoff did. So who knows; stranger things and all that.

Under IC042, however, there is the mention of "Artificial intelligence as a service (AIAAS) services featuring software using artificial intelligence (AI) for developing computer games." Now this could easily refer to NPC AI tools, but it could also hint at AI for asset creation. It's relatively unclear from the trademark filing itself, but I've reached out to Pocketpair for clarification.

A report from Tokyo Game Show organizer, The Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA), claims that 51% of Japanese developers are using AI technologies to both streamline development and create in-game content. Pocketpair is headquartered in Japan, which obviously isn't damning in itself. It may, however, be one of the companies that's at least exploring the tech.

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As to what Palworld Online is? It may simply be the game's highly anticipated 1.0 release, which is set to drop sometime in 2026. It may, however, be an entirely new project; we'll just have to wait and see.

A part of me went 'MMO,' given that loads of them have 'Online' in the name (see Black Desert Online, Albion Online, and countless others). Palworld itself does have a massive open world already, though, so perhaps my hopes are dashed there. Either way, we'll just have to wait and see.

A hopeless League of Legends player, Warframe aficionado, and Vampire: The Masquerade obsessive, Lauren spends her evenings haunting the streets of Bloodlines' Downtown, sparring with stop signs and forever listening to the whispers in her head. With bylines in Dexerto, Wargamer, Pocket Tactics, and The Loadout, she's been an expert panellist on BBC Live Service, and judged Game Jams on behalf of the University of Glasgow. When she's not bringing you all of the latest scoops as PCGamesN's News Editor, she's brewing good coffee or watching esports. Rumor has it that's she's actually a Ventrue IRL, but for some reason anyone we ask about it can't quite seem remember if that's true.

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