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Image from one of Palworld's official card game trial sets

Palworld's official TCG hits 3.5 million pack sales worldwide, and it hasn't even launched yet

Palworld's franchise seems like it's no way near slowing down after a successful 3.5 million sales of its card game before it even releases

Ava Thompson-Powell
Ava Thompson-Powell Contributor
Ava is a fan of all things relating to The Sims and Dead by Daylight, to immersive RPGs, MMOs, and cozy games
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Following the rip-roaring success of Palworld's 1.0 update, the official card game looks to be following in its footsteps with a reported 3.5 million plus booster packs purchased - before it's even launched.

Described as a "two-player competitive card game," players will be able to send out different Pals that all have their own "unique characteristics that support different strategies" as they work to deploy different structures and collect resources to snag the win. The concept is clearly an exciting one, and sites like The Card Vault and Unicorn Cards both list the pre-order products as out of stock.

Revealed in a news post on the official website, the tabletop adaptation of the open world survival game is "designed to deliver a competitive tabletop experience" and launches on Thursday, July 30. Despite an ongoing lawsuit between Nintendo and Pocketpair, Palworld doesn't seem shy about its similarities to the long-running Pokemon series. And that's only the first set of boosters lined up right now, with a second, "Legends Awaken" already marked for release on Friday, October 30.

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Whether or not Palworld's card game lives up to its 3.5 million level of hype remains to be seen, but right now, it looks like a new trading card game could be making its way around the block. Move aside, Pokemon TCG and Lorcana.

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