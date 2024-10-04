Parcel Corps is like Mirror’s Edge on a bike, and it’s out right now

There’s a mini-game in this year’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth in which Ichiban Kasuga, one of the game’s dual protagonists, gets a taste of the gig economy life by delivering food around Hawaii on a bicycle. Play around with this side activity for a little bit and you may start to miss the frenetic structure of the similarly designed Crazy Taxi or the fast-paced urban exploration of Jet Set Radio. Fortunately, anyone wishing for more in this vein is in luck. A new game called Parcel Corps has just launched on Steam, providing another venue for acrobatic bike delivery.

Parcel Corps is a kind of parkour racing game where players are cast as a freelance bike messenger working in the fictional city of New Island. As in Mirror’s Edge, being a good messenger involves traversing the city by flinging off of rooftops, combining moves like slides, wall-‘running,’ and more from atop a bicycle. Also like Mirror’s Edge and Jet Set Radio, the messenger runs up against authoritarian forces, here taking the form of an oil company and the local government, that complicate their work.

Along with a hyper colorful aesthetic and an energetic general style, the narrative background and movement design of Parcel Corps look to make the game a good option for anyone missing the projects mentioned above.

Parcel Corps is out now. It’s also available with a 10% discount on Steam that brings its price down to $31.49 USD / £26.99. Grab a copy or check out its demo right here.

