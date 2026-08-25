Path of Exile 2 gets a full 1.0 release date, and a sword class

Path of Exile 2 now has a 1.0 release date and a sword class, so players can mark their calendars for when the ARPG goes fully free to play.

Everyone's favorite skill tree simulator finally has a release date, and it's soon! Path of Exile 2 is coming out of early access and into 1.0 on Friday December 11, 2026. The RPG has been in early access for nearly two years, but will finally be seeing the fully-formed light of day before the end of the year.

When Ken got his grubby little hands on Path of Exile 2 at the early access launch, he loved it, calling it a "bold and brilliant ARPG," and as far as I know, he hasn't stopped playing it since. Those who enjoyed that top-down brawling action were eating well out of the gate, but that didn't stop the developer, Grinding Gear Games, from constantly striving for better.

Less than a month ago, a bug that had been plaguing players since day one was finally fixed, eliminating strange stutters and the occasional reload of an area seemingly out of nowhere. It's this kind of dedication that has kept a loyal fanbase coming back to the early access game for years, and a great indication of quality for those yet to set foot in Wraeclast.

Those who wanted Path of Exile 2 early had to pay for it, but once it comes out fully on December 11, it's free to play, so you don't have an excuse, really. Plus, we finally have a sword class in the Duelist; yes, it's taken two years, but we got here. Head over to the game's official Steam page and check it out for yourself.