Here we go, ARPG fans – the Path of Exile 2 early access release date has just been confirmed during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The Diablo 4 rival has looked absolutely sensational in every trailer we’ve seen and played brilliantly when we previewed it recently, and the opportunity for everyone to finally play it is not too far away.

It’s been over a decade since its brilliant predecessor dropped, so there’s understandably a fervent hunger for the Path of Exile 2 release date to arrive. It’s got the potential to be one of the best RPGs of recent years, and will certainly have Diablo 4 looking over its shoulder. While there has been a closed beta, there’s not yet been an opportunity for the masses to try it out. However, that’s going to end very soon.

Path of Exile 2 early access will begin on Friday, November 15 for PC players. That’s less than three months away, folks, we’re almost there!

If you’ve been out of the loop on Path of Exile 2, the free-to-play isometric RPG allows up to six players to play cooperatively together to clear a campaign stuffed with over 100 bosses. You can check out several of them in the brand new trailer below.

The sequel overhauls and improves pretty much every aspect of the original, and introduces new mechanics such as new Skill Gem system. It’s shaping up to be a banger, and you can read our early impressions of the game from our hands-on Path of Exile 2 preview.

