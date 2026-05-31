A new Path of Exile 2 hotfix makes sure you won't run out of maps in the endgame

New Path of Exile 2 patch notes have landed, as GGG drops a hotfix aimed at ensuring you don't run out of Waystones in the endgame. As the most important item to keep progressing across the Atlas map, it's critical that you're able to keep your stock replenished, and being forced to drop down tiers because you aren't getting enough at your current rank can be a real momentum killer. Specifically, Grinding Gear Games is looking "to alleviate concerns about sustain of Waystones from map bosses, specifically when playing in higher tiers."

You'll want to take note of these changes here, because while they are already active thanks to the recent hotfix, you won't actually see them on the Atlas passive tree until a later Path of Exile 2 update. Four major nodes are impacted, and all of them apply an extra bonus to the quantity of Waystones dropped by map bosses. While it's now possible to unlock the entire tree eventually following the RPG's endgame redesign, you can therefore prioritize these if you're feeling a strain on your Waystone supply.

'Atop the World' (33% increased Precursor Tower reveal radius) now also grants a 10% increase to that Waystone quantity. 'Archeological Interest' (15% increased quantity of Tablets found) adds 10%. 'Valuable Paths' (50% increased rarity of Waystones found) also boosts it by 10%. Finally, 'Pathkeepers,' which was already a 10% increase to Waystone quantity from map bosses, now gives 15%.

The patch makes a few other adjustments as well. A potential issue blocking progression through the Abyss quest in the endgame has been solved, although GGG warns that the quest tracker won't direct you back to the Well of Souls after defeating Tasgul if you fail to pick Kulemak's Invitation. You'll also now correctly get credit for all Atlas wound maps; the developer says this should be fixed when you open the Atlas in a fresh hideout or map instance, if you had previously run into issues.

Sources of damage that weren't working in boss arenas now should, such as Pyromantic Pact. The cooldown on Lunar Blessing will now recover as intended while the buff is active. GGG has also taken the opportunity to nerf Kelari's Deception. The command skill, which causes the Sand Djinn to deliver a dangerous blast and summon a clone, stacks up damage if you use it consecutively. This was ramping a little too high, so it's now been capped at a maximum bonus of 300% more damage.

Path of Exile 2 patch 0.5.0b hotfix 2 is live now. The new season has proven to be a winner so far, combining with a free weekend to bring PoE 2 to its highest player count since launch, peaking at a high of 407,656 active users. I'm still pretty early on myself (the weekend shift means I can't go all-in), but I'm already having a blast.