Path of Exile 3.13 release date delayed due to Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to December 10. The Path of Exile 3.13 release date was due to land on December 11. The developers at Grinding Gear Games are confident that the studio will have the new expansion finished in time to make that original date, but they’re pushing 3.13 into January so that you can play CD Projekt’s latest instead.

“Our new development methodology gives us confidence that we’d be able to hit this [December 11] date with a high quality expansion,” the devs say in the announcement. “Yesterday, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will now be released on December 10. We do not want to put our players in a position of having to choose between these two games, so we have decided to step out of the way and delay the release of Path of Exile 3.13 until January.”

The devs “still expect to finish 3.13 by early/mid-December. The scope of this expansion will remain unchanged. During the month of delay before release, we will start work on the 3.14 expansion.” The studio’s internal development schedule is not changing in 2021, but the release cadence is likely to shift as a result of the push.

We’ll get more info on what to expect from 3.13 and the subsequent release calendar soon. “In the meantime, let’s all get out our Albino Rhoa Feathers and pray to Kuduku that they don’t delay again.”

Path of Exile already nearly got a cyberpunk league, so maybe it's time to bring that idea back.