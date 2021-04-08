Path of Exile’s Ultimatum league is about gambling your rewards in wave-based survival

The Path of Exile 3.14 release date is upon us, and today’s livestream fully unveiled what to expect from the Ultimatum league. In short, it’s all about gambling your potential rewards against waves of progressively more powerful enemies for ever-better loot drops. Ultimatum is set to launch on April 16 for PC.

The Trialmaster will lead you to these risky rewards in each area of the Ultimatum league. These Trials will require you to select a difficulty modifier, like a smaller encounter area or random blades occasionally flying at you, and ask you to complete a certain objective, usually defeating or surviving waves of enemies. Complete that objective, and you’ll naturally get a reward.

But that’s where the Ultimatum part comes in. You can either take that reward to complete the challenge, or gamble it by taking on a new challenge, which’ll require you to select another difficulty modifier and face another wave of bad guys. The difficulty modifiers keep stacking, and the rewards keep getting better, until you either walk away with your goods or die.

If that’s not enough, you can also find Inscribed Ultimatums, which require you to sacrifice a specific item for the chance at something much more valuable. These challenges will give you a predetermined set of difficulty mods, and if you fail, you’ll lose both the sacrificed item and the potential reward.

Naturally, there are plenty of new, unique rewards in Ultimatum, including the Glimpse of Chaos Vaal Mask, which drops your elemental resistances in favour of benefits to life, mana, and energy shields. There’s also Mahuxotl’s Machination, which gives you six keystone passives at once.

This league also brings an extensive rework for all sorts of rewards, but the changes are far too numerous to list them out here. You’re better off taking a look at the full livestream.

That’s a lot to look at ahead of the Path of Exile 2 release date – which, sadly, won’t be happening this year. Here’s hoping Ultimatum and whatever else developer Grinding Gear Games has in store can fill that gap well.