Path of Exile is getting controller support on PC

Path of Exile has been available on consoles for a few years now, but unlike fellow action-RPG game Diablo 3, it’s never added controller functionality to the PC version. That is, until now: an upcoming patch for Path of Exile will allow players to try beta version of controller support, letting you kick back from the keyboard while you slay the ancient horrors of Wraeclast.

The controller support beta will arrive in Path of Exile’s 3.17.3 patch, developer Grinding Gear Games says, although it’ll only be available in the Steam version of the free-to-play game. Once that patch arrives, you’ll be able to switch over to controller by opening the input options panel and changing the input method to “Gamepad (Beta).”

Grinding Gear Games says the feature will be in beta until the 3.18 expansion arrives, which should be in early May. In the meantime, the developer says you should be prepared to run into occasional issues, even if you’re using one of the best PC controllers on the market.

The developers also encourage Steam Deck owners to try Path of Exiles on Valve’s new handheld and let them know how well it’s working, or if they run into any problems.

