Last year, Baldur’s Gate 3 started a CRPG reappraisal. That genre of fantasy adventure fell out of the mainstream quite some time ago, but the colossal success of Larian’s megahit brought it back to the forefront. From Ossian Studios, Pathfinder: The Dragon’s Demand is poised to capitalize on that success. Built by Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights veterans, the entire game is based on the Pathfinder module of the same name, which itself is a spinoff of DnD. If that sounds like a game you want to play, the team has finally reached its Kickstarter goal.

Pathfinder: The Dragon’s Demand is a proper virtual tabletop game. Characters look like painted miniatures, you roll an array of dice, and you’ve got character sheets galore. If you’ve played any Baldur’s Gate, Pillars of Eternity, or even another Pathfinder game, you’ll know what to expect. If not, it’s an RPG with classes, characters to make, and over 30 hours of planned content.

The big difference here is that your miniatures can do more than ever. They can climb walls, fly in the air, and utilize a three-dimensional grid system. That means you, and your enemies, have even more opportunities in combat. Even better news is that Pathfinder: The Dragon’s Demand is now successfully funded.

“Well, we achieved our first big milestone: hitting our funding goal! What a surreal feeling to have reached this point, and what a wild ride the past 3 days have been with over $90K of new pledges! And it’s all thanks to you: our backers,” Ossian Studios writes.

“We’ve also hit our first stretch goal of the Bounder minigame, which means everyone will now get to toss their favorite in-game dice when playing exciting games of Bounder at the Wise Piper Inn in Belhaim… or perhaps in their own gambling house (if we reach our next goal).”

Dice-focused mini-game Bounder isn’t Pathfinder: The Dragon’s Demand’s only stretch goal. There’s also a player home, the option to multiclass your archetypes (just like in Baldur’s Gate 3), the Tengu ancestry if you want to be a humanoid bird, visual advancements for animal companions, the ratfolk ancestry option, crafting, and multiple DLC. Backing needs to get up to $1.785 million for all rewards, though, and the game is currently sitting around the $560,000 mark.

The full Kickstarter for Pathfinder: The Dragon’s Demand can be found here.

If you want more while waiting for Pathfinder, we’ve got you covered with the best fantasy games and all the biggest games like Baldur’s Gate 3 to keep you busy.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains