Multiverses are a tired narrative trope now, with Marvel dragging the idea to exhaustion – and beyond. Mashups and crossovers, however, are always worth giving the time of day. That’s why it’s pretty exciting that there’s new DLC for Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous which introduces characters from Children of Morta into the game. In addition, it’s even more exciting that the price you’ll have to pay for this DLC is absolutely nothing.

The Visitors from Morta DLC brings two Children of Morta characters, John and Lucy, into Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous. Unfortunately for them they’ve got into a spot of trouble, so it’s up to you to head over, in fine RPG tradition, and save them. The Corruption has also made its way across, so you’ll have to team up with these two interlopers – once you’ve found them – to rescue the world from this new threat.

Included in this DLC is a new area, two archetypes with spells and animations designed for Lucy and John, a fresh hairstyle to choose for female characters, a brand new quest, and more. You’ll be able to jump into the new adventure at the start of chapter two, or any time in chapters three and five.

What’s special about this DLC is the work Owlcat Games has done to ensure that it feels like the world of Children of Morta, even though they are two disparate game systems that play nothing alike. Children of Morta is an action RPG about a family taking on a mysterious corruption, which differs considerably from the slower-paced tabletop RPG action found in games that use the Pathfinder system, so getting them to mesh is a considerable feat.

The Visitors from Morta DLC for Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous is out now. You can head over to Steam to learn more and to download the DLC for yourself.

