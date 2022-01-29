DnD RPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous gets story DLC and a free dragon

D&D descendant Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is one of the best RPGs on PC, and now it’s finally getting its first DLC story expansion. The Pathfinder Inevitable Excess story DLC release is down for next month. To celebrate, the game’s on sale for 20% off, and all players get a piece of free DLC too – a pet dragon.

Despite only releasing in September last year, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous immediately became the biggest RPG on Steam and quickly proved itself massively popular in the sales department too. Based on the D&D 3.5 Pathfinder ruleset, the latest Pathfinder RPG is currently sitting on a “Very Positive” rating on Steam too – but hasn’t yet released any story DLC.

Well, that’s about to change, as developer Owlcat Games has revealed that the first Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous paid expansion Inevitable Excess will release on February 15. There is no price point yet, but it will be available as part of the game’s Season Pass.

There should be at least three story expansions for Pathfinder in total, which will presumably release throughout 2022. Right now the game and the Season Pass are 20% off for the Steam Lunar New Year sale. Even better, Owlcat has added a new piece of free DLC to tempt new players and reward old ones – a pet Sovereign dragon, which apparently helps beat Knowledge and Lore skill checks.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is out now on Steam.