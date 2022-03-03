Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous’ first DLC has big clocks

The first story DLC has arrived for DnD successor RPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. It’s a cosmic tale about reality coming unglued, and it’s called The Inevitable Excess. The new campaign is geared for characters level 20 and up, and it allows you to unlock new powers that you can then use in the main campaign.

The trailer sets an apocalyptic tone: the world itself is falling apart, with strange anomalies cropping up that appear to be tearing at the fabric of reality itself. You and your party will travel to Axis, where a primordial Inevitable named Valmallos has requested your help – apparently from inside a massive, cosmic clock.

Valmallos keeps an eye out for unsanctioned and experimental uses of magic that pose a threat to the universe, and apparently things have gotten a bit out of hand. Mythic, semi-divine, and divine powers have all converged on the planet Golarion, and he says it “risks the destabilising of the material plane.” Not good news for anyone who’s just spent a hundred hours or so putting an RPG kingdom together.

Here’s the trailer:

Valmallos suspects someone’s taking advantage of the situation, and may even be responsible for the situation – and it’s your job to track them down and put an end to their schemes.

The Inevitable Excess DLC is available now, either individually or as part of the season pass, and it’s launched alongside a major 1.2.0 update for the base game. You can read more about that patch in a massive two-part update on Steam.