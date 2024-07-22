For those that love nothing more than mowing down some mutants, here’s a new survival FPS that could be up your alley: Pathogen X. Combining the tense horror vibes of Metro and Resident Evil with the corny action tropes of something like Call of Duty, this solo dev project has just hit Steam.

Developing indie games is of course challenging at the best of times, but I’ll always have a huge amount of time for anyone who takes on a project while flying solo. Pathogen X isn’t as big an FPS as CoD, but it does offer up some affordable action if you’re currently looking for a new zombie slayer.

Made in Unreal Engine 5, Pathogen X puts you in the shoes of special agent Aiden Clark, who is infiltrating an underground laboratory to prevent a biological threat. You’re assisted by fellow agent Maya Ackerman who guides you through the FPS game over the radio. While some of the voice acting is early Resident Evil levels of cheesy, there could be an interesting narrative overall here – there are different variations to the game’s ending based on your behavior and decisions throughout the game, although the “final result” of the story is set in stone.

The gunplay looks slick and the enemy variety is solid as well – you’ll encounter a few bosses on the way too. Your journey through this lab will also be littered with puzzles. As mentioned, there’s definitely a horror vibe here reminiscent of Resi and Metro – lots of harsh interiors, blind corners, and flashlight action will cement that.

If this sounds like a bit of you, you can check out Pathogen X’s Steam page here. There’s currently a launch offer for 10% off as well, which is a bonus.

For some other similar experiences, be sure to take a look at our expert recommendations in our best zombie games and best horror games guides.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.