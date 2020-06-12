Next week’s free games from Epic revealed

After a month of high-profile free PC games with no advanced notice – officially, anyway – the Epic Games Store is back to old tricks, previewing its nifty selection of freebies a week ahead of launch. Once you’re done collecting this week’s free games, including Ark: Survival Evolved and the Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection, you can look forward to both Pathway and The Escapists 2 as of June 18.

Pathway is a lovely-looking strategy title from the folks at Robotality and Chucklefish, most easily described as ‘XCOM meets Indiana Jones’. You lead a squad of of 1930s-era pulp adventurers to ancient occult relics, punching a few Nazis along the way through a series of narrative-driven campaigns.

The Escapists 2 is the follow-up to the original prison break adventure, from Team 17 and Mouldy Toof Studios. The open-ended sandbox lets you customise your playable prisoner, plan your breakout, and utilise a variety of tools and escape options to find freedom – and you can do it all with friends, too, with multiplayer options for up to four people online or locally.

Both games will go live on the promotion page on June 18 at 8:00 PDT / 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST, and will be available for one week before they’re replaced with a fresh set of free games on June 25.

🦕 THE DINOSAURS HAVE ESCAPED 🦕 It has come to our attention that several large prehistoric creatures may or may not have escaped the #EpicMegaSale vault. ARK: Survival Evolved is now available for FREE on the Epic Games Store for a limited time! https://t.co/CeGXAkoufX pic.twitter.com/jKdU5v87Ch — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) June 11, 2020

