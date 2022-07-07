PAX showrunners will attempt to resuscitate E3 2023

E3 will be coming back in 2023, only now under new management, as ReedPop, the organiser of PAX, New York Comic Con, and Star Wars Celebration, announces it will be taking over the gaming industry’s flagship convention.

“It is a tremendous honour and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023,” says Lance Fensterman, the company’s president, in an official statement. “We’re going to build a world-class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways.”

E3, which began in 1995, had its most recent live outing in 2019, prior to the Covid pandemic, which forced the convention into cancelling its 2020 show, and going exclusively online for 2021.

The show was cancelled again in 2022, with Summer Games Fest serving instead as the mainline industry showcase. In June, Stan Pierre-Louis, president of the Entertainment Software Association, told The Washington Post that E3 planned a return in 2023 – ReedPop will now work in conjunction with the ESA to deliver that live show, with the company apparently looking to refresh and revitalise E3 in time for its next expo.

“For years, we’ve listened, heard, and studied the global gaming community’s feedback,” says Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop’s global vice president of gaming. “E3 2023 will be recognizably epic—a return to form that honours what’s always worked—while reshaping what didn’t and setting a new benchmark for video game expos in 2023 and beyond.”

The Los Angeles Convention Centre, E3’s historic home, will once again host the event, beginning in the second week of June 2023. There’s no saying yet what games will be revealed, but naturally we’re betting hard on Half-Life 3, GTA 6, and the return of Silent Hill.