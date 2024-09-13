Earlier this week, Payday 3 received yet another shake-up, its director stepping away from his role so two new members of the team could take his place overseeing the direction the game will take going into its second year since launch. While we didn’t expect major changes to be revealed so soon, this transition is already leading to positive results. Just now, we’ve learned that the co-op game looking back to systems from Payday: The Heist and Payday 2 for inspiration in a new armor-centered update.

One of the complaints about Payday 3‘s design revolves around how the crime game handles players’ armor. Following the shift in leadership announced yesterday, the game’s designers have described one of the major tweaks coming in a new update: Armor 2.0.

Armor 2.0 looks to address problems long-time Payday players have held with Payday 3’s armor system. Using what the team learned from putting out the revised Adaptive Armor change earlier in the year and taking notes from how armor functioned in the first two Payday entries, Armor 2.0 is, per an official post, “about building the armor you want to wear, and letting you play the game the way you want to.”

To accomplish this, Payday 3 will soon see armor being bought as a frame from the vendor, with ‘chunks’ of the item capable of being filled how and in the order the player wants. “Shield chunks have no damage resistance, but they will never permanently break,” the post reads. “So after your armor regeneration timer expires, any shield chunks you have lost will return. Payday 2 armor is back, in chunk form.”

A developer update says these changes have been in the works since earlier this summer and are still in the preliminary design stages. If all goes well, Payday 3 should receive its Armor 2.0 update in December of this year.

If you want to check out an in-depth breakdown of the update and its armor changes, you can find it right here.

