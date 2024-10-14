Payday 3 dev says it will keep making updates even if there’s only one player

In response to Payday 3‘s current player numbers, developer Starbreeze Studio says it will continue to produce updates for the crime FPS even if only a single player is online. On its launch day in 2023, Payday 3 attracted more than 77,000 players, but that number quickly dwindled owing to technical problems and widespread criticism of the Payday 2 sequel. While the shooter is steadily making a comeback, it’s concurrent user count has never returned to its release-day high. While it says it will keep releasing material for Payday 3 regardless, Starbreeze also recently told PCGamesN it is confident the shooter sequel can recover completely.

Starbreeze is under no illusion Payday 3‘s launch was a success, with community head Almir Listo describing it as “disastrous” in a recent interview with PCGamesN. Rocky servers at launch left those awaiting the highly-anticipated sequel to Payday 2 unable to play the game, while poor design choices left the community disappointed and longing for an experience more akin to previous series entries. A long shot from being one of the best FPS games.

As evident from recent player numbers, Payday 3 has struggled to regain fans’ trust and time since its launch, but Starbreeze isn’t giving up quite yet.

Responding to a post regarding Payday 3’s present player numbers, Starbreeze says it will continue releasing material for the FPS sequel until it is “told otherwise.” “In a hospital they’d pronounce you dead over this,” one commenter says, sharing the latest Payday 3 player numbers on Steam. “We’d make content if only one heister was playing until we’d be told otherwise,” Starbreeze replies.

“For those that play the game from time to time, share their feedback and voice their concerns, Payday Twitter man salutes you. Of course we want more players to play our game, what developer wouldn’t?”

The response highlights the developer’s determination to keep improving and listening to player feedback, which was evident in our interview. Our focus needs to be a stronger core fantasy,” lead producer Andreas Penniger told us. “Every heist needs to feel more tense, open-ended, and rewarding.”

