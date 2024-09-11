Payday 3 has had a hard time since launching a year ago this month. After the massive success of Payday 2, which stands as an all-time favorite co-op game alongside projects like Dead by Daylight, Left 4 Dead 2, and Rainbow Six Siege, the follow up debuted to a considerably subdued reaction, players disappointed by a lack of modes, maps, and general stability in comparison to what came before. Now, Payday 3 looks to be getting something of a fresh start as it prepares to head into its second year. The game’s official X (formerly Twitter) account has just announced that its current director is departing the role, with two new team members stepping in to fill his spot.

Payday 3 has been working hard to make a comeback, the crime game offering regular updates that introduce new heists and discounts in order to entice curious new players or give lapsed audiences a reason to return. The forthcoming leadership change seems to continue an effort to shake up the existing game.

“Going into year 2, Mio will be stepping away from his former role as Game Director and focusing his efforts as a designer elsewhere in the project,” the X post reads. “In the interim while researching and planning year 2, Andreas and Almir will be the creative force behind the upcoming updates we hope you keep enjoying and playing.”

Just before this announcement, the Payday 3 X account posted a notice that the game will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass catalog as well. “Payday 3 will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on the 15th of September,” the post states, though it doesn’t note whether this includes PC Game Pass or the console version of the service alone.

In either case, the Game Pass announcement is followed up with even more news on the future of the game, this post mentioning that there’s going to be “a big sale” that includes discounts of “up to 60% on Payday 3 products” starting this Sunday, September 15.



