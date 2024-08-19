While Payday 3 didn’t exactly get off to the best of starts when it launched last year, the heist masters at Starbreeze have been busy trying to right the ship. Today’s new Payday 3 update is the latest step towards redemption, and it’s packed with loads of paid and free content including two fresh heists, new outfits, and much more.

While its predecessor is regarded by many as one of the best co-op games around, Payday 3 failed to make the same impression out of the gates due to some disastrous server and technical issues. However, it’s been patched up, is still being very well supported with new content, and is now a far better and more substantial heisting experience than it was when it dropped almost 12 months ago.

The latest bundle of new content has just arrived, and while some of it is part of the paid Houston Breakout DLC, a lot of it is completely free for those who own the game. Two brand new heists have been added, one paid, and one free. In the paid DLC is the titular Houston Breakout, which sees you storm a court to bust your crew mate Houston out before he is put behind bars. Then, all players will be able to enjoy the second heist, Diamond District, without spending a dime. This is a quintessential Payday heist which gives you five lootable locations on one street that you can break into and rob.

Alongside Diamond District, players will also be getting four masks, a secondary weapon, and a new laser tripwire gadget all for free. Over in the Houston Breakout DLC, you’re treated to three weapons, 19 weapon mods, another batch of masks, gloves, and new suits alongside the premium heist.

On top of all of this new content, there are plenty of quality of life changes, tweaks to skills, and bug fixes. You can check out the full patch notes here if you want to dig into every change.

Payday 3’s massive new update is out now and you can pick up the Houston Breakout DLC for $9.99/ $6.49. You can head over to it’s Steam page here.

It seems the update is already having an immediate effect as Payday 3 is seeing a surge in players. At the time of writing on the day of the update’s launch, over 4,400 players are heisting away on Steam – that’s the highest concurrent player count it’s seen in 2024 so far.

