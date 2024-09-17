Payday 3 Steam data has been a little disheartening over the last year. Since the crime FPS first launched, the player count, and reviews, have painted a picture of a struggling game. But Starbreeze is working hard on the comeback. The halcyon days of Payday 2 might still be far away, but with a new armor system, additional heists, and now the addition of a key feature that we’ve been needing since the game first landed, Payday 3 is starting to feel like it’s off the ground – and the metrics look more promising. In combination with an inviting new sale, the latest Payday 3 update feels like another step in the right direction.

It’s the simplest of things, but naturally, in an online FPS game with several players, likely quite hard to implement. Picture the scene. You’re geared up, you’ve pulled down your mask, you’re ready to kick down the front doors of the bank and earn some cash, but suddenly, in real life, the phone starts ringing and you’ve got to answer. Until now, if you wanted to pause Payday 3, you were out of luck. As of the latest update, however, this is all fixed.

As well as new masks, the Houston character pack, the supremely intimidating mini-gun, and some smaller tweaks and balances, the latest Payday 3 update finally adds the ability to pause, whether you’re playing with friends or solo. If you’re a lone wolf, it’s simple. But if you’re in a squad, every member needs to agree to pause the game alongside you. Following the reintroduction of one of the best features from Payday 2, this little tweak makes the sequel feel that much more playable and accessible.

Launched in unison with a new Steam sale, the Payday 3 pause feature seems to be doing the trick. As of this writing, Payday 3 has hit a peak of 3,860 concurrent players on Steam, up significantly from just one day before the update, when the player count hovered marginally above 1,000. Payday 3’s Steam rating based on recent reviews is also holding steady, with 60% of responses from players in the past 30 days listed as ‘positive.’

Available now for its lowest-ever price, $15.99 / £13.99, if you think it’s finally time to give Payday 3 a try, you can get it on Steam today. Just head here.

