Epic’s next free game will let you pretend to get an RTX 3090

If you’re still looking for one of the best graphics cards, take heart – even if supply is still well short of meeting demand, you can at least pretend to own the latest and greatest in GPU hardware, and it won’t even cost you a cent. That’s because Epic’s regular distribution of free PC games is bringing us a gratis copy of PC Building Simulator.

You’ll be able to grab PC Building Simulator from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, October 7 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

As the store page describes it, PC Building Simulator lets you “build and grow your very own computer repair enterprise as you learn to diagnose, fix and build PCs. With real-world licensed components and comprehensive hardware and software simulation, you can plan and bring your ultimate PC to life.”

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.