PC Gaming Show – our round-up of all the news

Not-E3 season is in full swing, and while you can check out our summer game announcement schedule for full details on everything that’s coming up, today is set to be perhaps the biggest news dump of them all for us PC gamers. A set of four shows will broadcast today: Guerrilla Collective, Paradox Insider, the PC Gaming Show, and the Future Games Show, each of which promises plenty of news on upcoming PC games.

The PC Gaming Show kicks off at 11:00 PDT / 14:00 PDT / 19:00 BST, and will feature news on Surgeon Simulator 2, Torchlight 3, and plenty more – dozens of studios are confirmed for the event, including 2K Games, Amazon Games, Atlus, Battlestate, Bossa Studios, Dontnod, Funcom, Frontier, Humble, Rebellion, Sega, and XSEED.

PC Gamer’s appropriately-titled PC Gaming Show has been kicking around for years, starting off with the promise to provide a PC-driven alternative to the console-focused E3 press conferences of Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft. It had a humble start, but has grown in stature to become a mainstay of E3 – even when E3 itself is gone.

You can watch the show on Twitch and YouTube.

Valheim is a viking survival game from Coffee Stain

You can get details on beta access via the official site.

Ooblets hits early access this summer

The meeting of Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and all your adorable favourites is finally becoming playable.

Torchlight 3 is in Steam Early Access now

Go to Steam! Play it now!

Elite Dangerous Odyssey Interview

A few – very few – new details on the next big Elite Dangerous update, which provides space feet.

Persona 4 Golden is now on Steam

Please act surprised – P4 Golden is now on Steam. Say goodbye to the next 90 hours of your life.

In Sound Mind demo now available

Head to Steam to check out a demo of this horror game for yourself.

Airborne Kingdom launches Fall 2020

A lovely fantasy air flight game coming to the Epic Store.

Dwarfheim multiplayer beta launches this month

You can get into early multiplayer action from this strategy title starting June 19.

Gloomwood is an immersive sim from the maker of Dusk

Demo out now on Steam – give it a look.

Humankind gets a new trailer

A tasty new bit of footage from the Civ-like, plus details on how to join the open dev programme for in-depth early looks at the game.

Icarus is the next game from the creator of DaYZ

Astronaut-driven survival across an array of alien landscapes.

Evil Genius 2 showcases in-game footage

The Bond-villain strategy title returns, as we get a much more in-depth look at how the game actually plays.

Godfall gameplay footage

The Unreal Engine 5-powered hack and slash shows off a bit of what you’ll actually do in the game.

Prodeus hits early access this fall

The ultra-gory Doom-like has a gorgeous look at it’s becoming playable very soon.

Fae Tactics is a gorgeous take on Final Fantasy Tactics

Square ain’t givin’ us Final Fantasy Tactics, so Humble will publish this one for us – it looks great.

Adventure on your own map in Carto

This action-adventure title lets you build the map as you adventure, and it’s absolutely adorable.

Project Wingman looks a whole lot like Ace Combat

A new take on air combat coming our way courtesy of Humble.

Blankos Block Party trailer debuts

This cartoony party game lets you take control of toys, Toy Story-style, and hang out with your friends.

Everspace 2 closed alpha starts June 15

Rogue Squadron meets Diablo, and you can play it very soon.

Inkulinati trailer debuts

Coming soon to Kickstarter.

New Total War Saga Troy trailer

Still coming to the Epic Games Store, free for the first 24 hours – little new detail here, but lovely new footage.

Mafia: Definitive Edition footage looks real good

The remake of Mafia is looking very nice.

Rogue Lords is a gothic RPG

This lovely RPG is set to debut in 2021.

Unexplored 2 is a gorgeous zelda-like

On the way to the Epic Games Store in 2021, with a beta coming soon.

Among Trees looks like Firewatch meets Minecraft

This lovely-looking survival game is available now in early access on the Epic Store.

Potionomics lets you run an alchemy shop

XSEED has picked up this lovely shopkeep sim, on the way to PC.

More in-depth Mortal Shell gameplay

This Souls-like is getting a beta in July – in the meantime, here’s some more in-depth gameplay.

Shadowman Remastered shows off a new trailer

The N64 action game is making a comeback with improved visuals.

Blightbound is a co-op dungeon crawler

A little bit Streets of Rage, a little bit Diablo, this one is due out in Early Access this year.

Shadows of Doubt is an open-world detective adventure

Check out the lovely throwback visuals above.

Track down neon-soaked killers in Paradise Killer

More open-world detective action – but with a much different visual style.

Haven still looks gorgeous

If you haven’t looked at Haven, look at Haven – this RPG is beautiful.

Trash Sailors is a hand-drawn sailing game

Co-op sailing action with a striking visual style.

Alaloth: Champion of the Four Kingdoms is coming to Steam

This classic-style RPG looks to appropriately follow up the likes of Baldur’s Gate.

Weird West trailer and gameplay details

With pedigree coming out of Arkane, this take on the supernatural old west is looking very good.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is coming to PC

The remake of the GBA classic, previously announced only for Switch, is coming to Steam.

Amazon’s New World gets a new trailer ahead of August release

The Amazon-developed MMO is coming August 25.

Twin Mirror gets a new trailer

Dontnod provides a closer look at its next narrative adventure.

Metal Hellsinger is rhythm Doom

This music-driven take on FPS looks like a ton of fun.

Dungeon of Naheulbeuk gets a gameplay trailer

This RPG is on the way to Steam.

Red Sails is a gorgeous cloud-sailing adventure

This narrative-driven adventure is on the way to Steam.

Surgeon Simulator 2 gets multiplayer and a level creator

Enjoy medical malpractice with friends in the follow-up to the wacky sandbox doctor sim.

The Last Campfire launches summer 2020

The new game from the makers of No Man’s Sky gets a somewhat tighter release window this summer, and it still looks lovely.

Escape from Tarkov shows off a new map

Battlestate is showing off a massive update for Tarkov – check out the footage above for yourself.

The Outlast Trials is out in 2021

The multiplayer-focused take on Outlast shows off a grim and grizzly look at what to expect.