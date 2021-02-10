These blisteringly fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs are up to 33% off

If you’re building the best gaming PC in 2021, then an NVMe SSD is essential for nearly instantaneous boot times and improving game performance. In fact, some games now even require an SSD in their system requirements, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Microsoft Flight Simulator. We’ve found two great deals on the latest generation of high capacity, super-fast NVMe SSDs for both US and UK customers. With their current discounts, these are the two we’d recommend if you’re looking to buy one of the best SSDs for gaming.

For US customers, Sabrent’s 1TB Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 SSD has a 33% ($100) saving, bringing it down to $199.98 from $299.99. With this, you’re getting some impressive sequential read and write speeds of 7000MB/s and 5300MB/s respectively.

Meanwhile in the UK, you can take 28% (£75) off WD’s Black SN850 PCIe 4.0 SSD, also in a 1TB capacity, bringing the price down from £267.99 to £192.48. You get the same mighty 7000MB/s write speed and 5300MB/s write speed, too.

Both of these drives get pretty close to the 8GB/s bandwidth limit of PCIe 4 M.2, so you’ll struggle to find a faster SSD – that is, until PCIe 5.0 comes along. To take full advantage of the speeds of these two drives, you’ll want a CPU with PCIe 4.0 support – so either one of AMD’s Zen 3 chips, or Intel’s upcoming Rocket Lake processors, otherwise their speeds will be capped at 4GB/s.

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB SSD $299.99 $199.98

Pairing these with the best gaming motherboard that has its own M.2 heatsink should ensure you can stay at their quoted speeds for as long as possible without thermal throttling, too. These deals won’t stick about forever though, so be sure to check them out on Amazon.