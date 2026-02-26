Co-op viral hit Peak is still growing strong, and this fantastic indie is 52% off right now

Cute visuals and the sheer panic of death don't typically go well together - you don't see Hello Kitty plummeting to her death very often. At least, not in official products. However, Peak's chaotic co-op gameplay and bubbly visuals made it one of 2025's biggest hits, with over 12,000 players still attempting to climb mountains as I write this article. If you and your friends are looking for something new to play, Peak is cheaper than a cup of expensive coffee, and it's at a huge 52% off right now, too.

Peak is easily one of the best co-op games right now, but it's not just because the gameplay is fun - although that is a major reason. It's also because, even off-sale, it's really cheap, and it's helpful that the minimum specs aren't too high as a barrier to entry, letting anyone with 8GB of RAM and anything from a GTX 1060 or above play. My old laptop from 2009 may struggle, but most laptops and PCs from the last decade should be good enough.

Allowing you and up to three friends to attempt the mountain, Peak's map rotates every day, giving you a fresh climbing experience. As you pass through multiple biomes in your dangerous trek, you'll need to scavenge for food and manage your injuries, lest your stamina drops and makes it even more challenging. Fortunately, you and your band of misadventurers can set up climbing spikes or ropes, or you can even give your friends a hand up a tough ledge.

As you get better at mountaineering, you'll earn swanky badges to prove your worth when it comes to climbing, and combined with the excellent character creator, you can really make your little adventurer your own. After those lengthy climbs, you can always take a break around the campfire, discussing your progress so far with some toasty marshmallows, too. Of course, that's just a small rest before going back to using jagged rocks as handholds or narrowly avoiding a plummet to your death.

Peak is quite cheap at its typical price, but right now, you can get it a lot cheaper. Peak is on sale for just $3.83 / £3.06 at Fanatical, which is a 52% discount and a much higher sale than Steam has ever had. So, if you've had Peak sitting in your wishlist for a while now, but want to get it for an even lower price, Fanatical is a great option - and don't worry, you'll still get a Steam key, so no need for another library.

Make sure to dust off your mountaineering gear and keep that water bottle filled, as you'll be climbing to the peak in no time in… Peak. It's in the title.