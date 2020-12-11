The Initaitive is making a new Perfect Dark

The Initiative is, indeed, working on a new Perfect Dark game, confirming a lengthy stretch of rumours. The new title is too early for us to see proper gameplay of, but the developers have provided a CG trailer revealing a bit of the setting at The Game Awards. The big focus for Perfect Dark will be the next-gen Xbox Series X console, but Microsoft’s current multi-platform focus means we’ll certainly get it on PC, too.

In keeping with Perfect Dark’s original cyberpunk themes, the new game takes place in a corporate nightmare world where ecological disaster is a major concern. Atop a massive corporate tower, we see Joanna Dark standing tall, looking out toward a pair of pyramids.

