Persona 4 publisher wants to release more Atlus ports, remasters, and remakes

Sega has been chatting up the possibility of dipping further into Atlus’ catalogue of games for more ports, remakes, and remasters. During a financial results briefing, Sega Sammy president and CEO Haruki Satomi explained that the success of Persona 4 Golden‘s PC port was beyond the publisher’s expectations. As such, Sega would like to release more Atlus games across various platforms “whether as direct ports or in the form of remasters or remakes”.

“As for Steam, while we haven’t been actively releasing Atlus titles on PC, we felt that there was much potential there and put out a direct port of Persona 4 Golden for PC, and the user response was far beyond our expectations,” Satomi says (as translated by Gematsu). “That being said, we hope to release Atlus catalogue titles across various platforms, whether as direct ports or in the form of remasters or remakes.”

This isn’t the first time Sega has talked up dipping further into Atlus’ bank of games. Sega mentioned during another financial briefing that Persona 4 Golden was doing well due to “critical acclaim and its low selling price”, and that the publisher would “continue to actively promote porting previously released titles to Steam and new platforms”.

It’s cool to see remakes and remasters being mentioned this time around alongside more reaffirmation of Sega’s plans to bring more titles to PC. It also means my hopes for Persona 5 coming to PC are somewhat alive. The gameplay is wonderful, but the ability to go outside and interact with the world while doing menial tasks is feeling pretty tempting right now.

