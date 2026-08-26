Persona 4 Revival edits parts that "weren't as clear," but won't change its cast's "core identities"

Persona 4 Revival has the difficult challenge of updating some of the series' more notorious characters. I have a deep love of the original P4, which will always hold a special place in my heart as one of the great JRPGs, but I'm hopeful that Persona Studio can find ways to execute on its more sensitive topics in P4R with a level of care that, at times, previously felt absent. At Gamescom 2026, we asked Producer Kazuhisa Wada and Art Director Akane Kabayashi whether the team had done any work to modernize the personalities of its cast.

"I'm pretty sure this is something that a lot of people are very curious about," the pair tell us (via an official translator). "What we've done is we haven't changed anything about the core identities of any of the characters, and we've kept everything as is. But there were parts in the original script that weren't as clear, so we've added little bits and pieces to fill in information that wasn't given in the original. Or we've kind of cut things out a little bit so that the overall message that the person is trying to say becomes more obvious to the reader."

Whether it's Yosuke's blustering homophobia, Kanji's contemplations on his sexuality, Naoto's gender presentation, or Teddie's… whole deal, there are certainly a lot of character elements that would benefit from some careful adjustments in Persona 4 Revival. I love that Atlus and P-Studio tackle those topics, and back in 2008 they landed at a foundational time in my life where it was good to engage with media tackling them at all. I would really like to be able to recommend it to my friends without a laundry list of caveats.

"The characters in the story are just really, really inspirational, really interesting. So each one of these characters you can really empathize with, and really sympathize with as well," Wada adds. "I think even if you have played [Persona 4] multiple times, you'll still find yourself inspired and moved by the journeys that these characters have had to go on." As for new players, Kabayashi is eager for them to see "what old-school Japan looked like - they might not be familiar with CRT TVs, so I'm really excited to see people get a chance to touch on this more retro side."

Wada and Kabayashi also note that the team has "upped everything" across the board, from game balance and mechanics to voice acting. "The main story is going to be fully voiced, but in addition to that, the social links as well - they weren't fully voiced in the original game, and now they're all fully voiced. We've just upped the ante everywhere." While the nature of the social links have been kept largely the same, the team has "added little bits and pieces to some of them."

As for the battle mechanics, P-Studio has been working to evolve the simpler systems of original Persona 4 and introduce mechanics from later entries such as the hotswapping Baton Pass move that lets characters quickly tag in and out of the action. That also involves implementing more quality of life. "Our concept for the dungeons in this game was to make it so that we eliminate as much stress as possible."

Persona 4 Revival is set to release on Thursday February 18. Wada hopes it can be "a great place to get started," while still keeping long-time fans happy. We'll find out if that holds true early next year.

Additional reporting by Tom Hopkins for PCGamesN at Gamescom.