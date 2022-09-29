Persona 5 Royal system requirements – still not Steam Deck verified

Seeing the Persona 5 Royal system requirements is a dream come true for those of us that never imagined the acclaimed JRPG would ever come to Windows, let alone sit on Xbox Game Pass for PC. Better still, changing hearts probably won’t put too much stress on your gaming PC, as the anime game runs on some pretty tame specs. Providing it’s optimised and doesn’t suffer the same compatibility hiccups that Persona 4 Golden did at launch, it might even be a perfect Steam Deck companion.

In what seems like a rarity these days, the developers at Atlus let us know exactly what to expect from the Persona 5 Royal system requirements. Targeting the minimum will net you a respectable 60fps at 720p resolution, but you’ll be stuck on low settings. Bumping things up to the recommended specs, however, means you’ll push the same frame rate at full HD on high settings.

There isn’t a great deal of difference between the minimum and recommended Persona 5 Royal specs, as both ask for 41GB of storage space, 8GB of RAM, and the same gaming CPU. You won’t need the best graphics card to crank things up as high as they’ll go, either, as the game runs great on decade-old entry-level GPUs. If you’ve upgraded your gaming PC in the past five years, the chances are you won’t have any issue seeing a silky smooth Tokyo.

Persona 5 Royal system requirements

Minimum

720p/60fps (low) Recommended

1080p/60fps (high) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7 4790K

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i7 4790K

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X RAM 8GB 8GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti

AMD Radeon R7 360 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760

AMD Radeon HD 7870 VRAM 2GB 2GB Storage 41GB 41GB

The Persona 5 Royal release date is just around the corner, and the game will pack over 40 bits of DLC in addition to the base game. It doesn’t look like it’ll come with any specific PC tech, so don’t expect to see Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR, or Nvidia Reflex at launch.

Persona 5 Royal Steam Deck

Currently, Steam Deck compatibility for Persona 5 Royal is ‘unknown’. We should hopefully find out more closer to October 21, but it seems as though publisher Sega is keen to get it up and running on the handheld gaming PC if past trends are any indication. Persona 4 Golden originally struggled with controller configurations when the Steam Deck released in February, but has since been completely verified to work on the portable. Here’s hoping its sequel follows suit.

