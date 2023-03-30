John Cena is about to destroy you at golf, because videogames

WWE champion, record-breaking philanthropist, Hollywood star, and one-man meme machine John Cena doesn’t necessarily strike me as the kind of person that would play golf. But this is videogames, and if we can get an entire infinite runner out of Pepsiman, or a controller based on the logo for Wu-Tang Clan (yes it exists) then we can certainly put The Doctor of Thuganomics into PGA Tour 2K23. Prepare for cries of ‘you can’t tee me’ as the WWE champ arrives in the Steam sports game just in time for a free trial period.

As of April 7, John Cena will join the likes of Tiger Woods, Colin Morikawa, and fellow non-golfing celebrity Michael Jordan as part of the expansive PGA Tour 2K23 roster. Sporting a red, white, and blue (naturally) outfit and possessing tremendous driving power, Cena’s main disadvantage is his lowered shot precision.

As you might expect from a guy who formerly made a living breaking folding chairs over people, he’s got the raw muscle to send the ball up the fairway, but may falter when it comes to tapping it across the green.

To celebrate The Champ being here, PGA Tour 2K23 will be free on Steam from April 6 10am PST/1pm EST/6pm GMT to April 10 at the same times. If you’re in the AEDT region, PGA Tour 2K23 will be free on Steam from April 7 4am AEDT to April 11 4am AEDT.

Where this ranks on the list of madcap celebrity/videogame crossovers, it’s hard to say. Revolution X, from 1994, was an entire game based around the band Aerosmith, and then you had David Bowie turning up in David Cage’s first effort, Omikron The Nomad Soul. I suppose Fred Durst in the Fight Club game is one for the ages.

