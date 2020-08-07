Back to Top

Phantasy Star Online 2 hits Steam, grabs tens of thousands of players

I’ve been writing a lot of ‘finally’ when it comes to Phantasy Star Online 2 – it finally launched in English earlier this year, it finally hit PC a few months later, and now (finally) it’s available on Steam. While the game’s been free-to-play on every platform it’s been available for, clearly a whole lot of people have been waiting for the Steam version – or have been waiting to make the Switch.

The Phantasy Star Online 2 player count on Steam has hit a peak of 18,807 players and rising – not bad for an MMO that’s now nearly a decade old. In a similar position, Star Wars: The Old Republic hit Steam back in July, and hit an early player peak of 34,210. Both are free MMOs and available on other platforms, and so make for a nice comparison point.

You can play PSO2 on as many of its available platforms as you like – Xbox One, Windows Store, and Steam – and your account will travel with you between them. Sega has offered some detailed instruction on the process, which comes with some highly-specific restrictions on how you manage your accounts. Get the details before you make an irreversible change.

PSO2 does offer some specific benefits if you’re playing on Steam – a selection of cosmetics themed after Half-Life, Team Fortress 2, Left 4 Dead, and Portal.

YouTube Thumbnail

Check out some more of the best MMOs out there if you’re looking for online role-playing.

Dustin Bailey

News writer

Published:

Dustin is PCGamesN's evening news writer. As an American, he enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games

Promoted

Best free PC games

Best free PC games
The best RPGs on PC

The best RPGs on PC
Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks

Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation