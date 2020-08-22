Phantasy Star Online 2 now has one million players worldwide

Phantasy Star Online 2 has grown exponentially since being translated to English and becoming available in western markets earlier this year. The MMORPG game has crossed one million total players, and it’s having a litle celebration to mark the occasion.

“The Profound Darkness was nullified, and ARKS HQ has a lot of operatives to thank,” an announcement on the official site reads. “Quite a lot, actually, given that over 1,000,000 ARKS helped to attain the Episode 3 goal of Fleet Oracle.” If you don’t understand all that, don’t worry, it just means that a million people have signed up and played the free MMO game for enough time to be counted as real, legitimate players.

The MMO’s gone from strength-to-strength as it’s rolled out across the world from Japan over the last six months or so. First, it came out on Xbox One and PC in North America, before coming to Europe and the rest of the world this August, now freely available on Steam. A considerable portion of the community were waiting for the Steam release, given that it quickly drew nearly 20,000 players.

Some bonuses have been running since August 19, to end on August 26, giving double XP, double rare item drops, double rare enemy spawns, and vouchers for 100,000 XP at login each day.

Obviously being free helps, but Phantasy Star Online 2’s cross-platform availability’s no doubt drawn in a considerable amount. It’s available on several platforms – Steam, Windows Store, and Xbox One – and it has cross-progression, which you can find detailed here, so your account and stats can follow you wherever you play.

A standalone expansion for Phantasy Star Online 2, New Genesis: Phantasy Star Online 2, is in the pipeline for 2021. You can find PSO2 on Steam here, and we have a list of the best anime games if you want more of a similar feel and aesthetic.