Phantom Blade Zero gets slight delay, with S-Game determined to launch the "best version" on day one

Phantom Blade Zero is, perhaps, my most-anticipated game of 2026, especially since Fable's launch has been shifted into 2027. Oozing Wuxia style and priding itself on recreating authentic martial arts combat, it was my favorite game of Summer Game Fest 2024, and I'm excited to finally get my hands on it. Initially slated to launch in September, it's since been pushed back to October, as confirmed by both a new trailer and S-Game CEO 'Soulframe' on X. It's certainly a bit of a blow, but the reasoning makes sense.

"As many of you just saw in today's State of Play, pre-orders for Phantom Blade Zero will open this summer!" Soulframe writes, referring to a brand new trailer. "At the same time, I want to share another update: Phantom Blade Zero will now launch on October 29, 2026, moved from its previous date of September 9, 2026." That's a 50-day delay, so nothing too terrifying.

Soulframe notes that the action game's scale and general resourcing has increased during its development, with the team "streamlining content and focusing [its] efforts on polishing the areas that matter most."

"During this process, I saw one final opportunity for Phantom Blade Zero to make another meaningful leap forward," he writes. "We have upgraded a number of character models and reworked many environments across the game, pushing them toward the highest standard we can currently achieve." This will help ensure that the game's visuals are absolutely spectacular, even if you don't have ray tracing.

"A 50-day delay cannot solve everything. But it does give us enough time to complete a number of clearly defined and genuinely important improvements," he continues. "These refinements will directly affect how the game feels when players first step into the world of Phantom Blade Zero.

"We could have delivered some of them through post-launch updates, but for the players who choose to join us on day one, we believe they deserve the best version of Phantom Blade Zero we can deliver from the very beginning." Amen to that.

As aforementioned, Phantom Blade Zero will now launch on Thursday, October 29. Soulframe also states that there will be a State of Play dedicated to PBZ later this year, which will showcase "brand-new" content.

While it sounds a bit like there are a few wrinkles that need ironing out, this may actually work in Phantom Blade's favor. Following last night's State of Play, we'll have Blood of Dawnwalker, Wolverine, Control Resonant, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and Silent Hill: Townfall all dropping within the same month. October gives Phantom Blade Zero a little bit of breathing room, and leaves enough time for it not to be swallowed up by the GTA 6 release date - if the game launches in November as expected.

I'd really hate to see Phantom Blade Zero get missed; I have fond memories of chatting to its team, and I'm excited to see what it looks like when it launches. But, as we've learned far too often over the years, I'd rather wait a little while for it to be perfect than for it to launch as a broken, buggy mess. Cyberpunk 2077 proved redemption is possible, but that's a lot harder these days, and I wouldn't want to bank on it.