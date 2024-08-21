If there’s one thing that FEAR got right, it was realizing that supernatural enemies are just as susceptible to hails of bullets as everything else. Now in Phantom Line, a co-op tactical shooter coming soon, you can put that to the test with a realistically modeled loadout and plenty of anomalous supernatural threats to put down.

Set in Europe after the continent has been near-leveled by nuclear war, you join a team of soldiers who have one purpose – to deal with supernatural threats before they get out of control. Phantom Line sees you and up to three other players descend into the Iron Corridor, a region that’s been rent asunder by nuclear explosions and the eruption of strange anomalies.

In this FPS game you’re not just looking to blow stuff away, you’re also helping keep the status quo by ensuring word of these supernatural events doesn’t get out. To do this you’ll explore a semi-open-world, guns in hand, where dynamic events can break out at any point which will demand you and your teammates respond quickly and creatively.

Inspired by urban internet legends and horror staples like the SCP Foundation, it looks like a huge amount of strange events can spice up the action, such as corridors that suddenly become endless and alternate dimensions that open up in front of you. Of course there’s also a place to take a breath as you have a home base on an icebreaker ship where you can craft items, equip new gear, and simply enjoy a few moments away from danger.

There’s no Phantom Line release date just yet but the game has already run a pre-alpha playtest event, with more planned for the future. Keep up to date with the title by heading over to Steam and adding the game to your wishlist.

Should you need something else in your life, our guides to the best co-op games and the best horror games will keep you in fine fettle for many months to come.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.