Phasmophobia is about to go up in price, so get it while you can

We’re spoiled for choice nowadays when it comes to the best horror games on PC, and especially so if you like being scared with your friends. While in theory having people with you should help mitigate the fear, the likes of Demonologist, Labyrinthine, The Outlast Trials, and Lethal Company prove that’s really not the case. Before them all, however, Phasmophobia was a key figure in sparking a wave of attention for the genre. As it moves closer to the 1.0 launch, developer Kinetic Games warns potential players that a price increase is on the way.

Almost four years after its early access launch took over Steam and social media in unison, Phasmophobia remains one of the best co-op horror games on Valve’s platform. While various contenders have challenged it over the years since, it maintains an overwhelmingly positive 96% Steam score, based on more than a staggering half a million user reviews. Kinetic Games continues to roll out Phasmophobia updates as it pushes towards the game’s full release, which is currently scheduled to arrive in late 2024.

“We will be increasing the price of Phasmophobia on all platforms later this year to $19.99,” Kinetic Games says in its latest community news post. “Due to the amount of content and playtime added since the start of early access we feel this is a fair increase.” It’s unclear whether this will match up with the planned launch out of early access, although Kinetic has previously stated that it expected the 1.0 launch to include a price increase.

Along with this news comes the reveal that a console update will roll out during the in-game Halloween event. Once this happens, all players will have access to cross-play across all versions of the game, including those using VR. Kinetic Games also confirms, “Currently we have no plans to be on Xbox Game Pass,” so if you’ve always been curious about picking up a copy ahead of the full release, it may be worth doing so before the price rises.

The Phasmophobia price will increase to $19.99 (approximately £15.40) “later this year,” Kinetic Games confirms, although it doesn’t give an exact date for when to expect this. For now, it’s currently priced at $13.99 / £10.99. While it’s likely a little while before the change kicks in, if you want to ensure you don’t miss out, you can get it on Steam.

