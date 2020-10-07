Back to Top

Phasmophobia’s peak player count just hit 64k on Steam

Phasmophobia, Kinetic Games’ multiplayer co-op horror fest, only launched a few weeks back, but the indie game’s already attracting a sizeable player base on Steam. The horror game’s SteamDB tracker indicates the title hit its all-time peak player count over the past 24 hours (as of this story), and it’s into the tens of thousands – just under a whopping 65k, in fact.

The exact figure – a peak of 64,830 concurrent players, according to SteamDB’s charts, or 64,793 based on SteamCharts’ numbers – is a pretty impressive feat for the new PC game. The former site also has a rundown of the (current) most-played games on Valve’s platform, and if you order the list by 24-hour peak in descending order you’ll see the new paranormal horror title’s scooped a place in Steam’s top fifteen over that period.

Sure, Phasmophobia’s sat a little lower than some behemoths of the multiplayer games genre, like Dota 2, CS:GO, PUBG, Destiny 2, and – of course – the just-released (and very successful) Early Access Baldur’s Gate 3 – but at number 14, it’s currently higher up the list than Fall Guys, Warframe, Rust, and Dead by Daylight, which is a respectable feat.

Whether Phasmophobia will continue to score peak player counts of this size, though, we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, take a trailer below to get an idea of what the game’s all about:

YouTube Thumbnail

Also be sure to take a look at our Phasmophobia ghost typesPhasmophobia spirit box commands, and Phasmophobia crucifix guides for some tips on how to get the most out of the new game.

Carrie Talbot

News editor

Published:

Carrie cut her gaming teeth on the early Tomb Raiders and a lot of Worms 2, but has since developed slightly wider interests. An avid lover of cats, coffee, and Fable, she is desperately awaiting Fable 4.

