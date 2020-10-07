Phasmophobia’s peak player count just hit 64k on Steam

Phasmophobia, Kinetic Games’ multiplayer co-op horror fest, only launched a few weeks back, but the indie game’s already attracting a sizeable player base on Steam. The horror game’s SteamDB tracker indicates the title hit its all-time peak player count over the past 24 hours (as of this story), and it’s into the tens of thousands – just under a whopping 65k, in fact.

The exact figure – a peak of 64,830 concurrent players, according to SteamDB’s charts, or 64,793 based on SteamCharts’ numbers – is a pretty impressive feat for the new PC game. The former site also has a rundown of the (current) most-played games on Valve’s platform, and if you order the list by 24-hour peak in descending order you’ll see the new paranormal horror title’s scooped a place in Steam’s top fifteen over that period.

Sure, Phasmophobia’s sat a little lower than some behemoths of the multiplayer games genre, like Dota 2, CS:GO, PUBG, Destiny 2, and – of course – the just-released (and very successful) Early Access Baldur’s Gate 3 – but at number 14, it’s currently higher up the list than Fall Guys, Warframe, Rust, and Dead by Daylight, which is a respectable feat.

Whether Phasmophobia will continue to score peak player counts of this size, though, we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, take a trailer below to get an idea of what the game’s all about:

