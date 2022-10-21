Philips Evnia gaming monitors could make RGB LEDs worthwhile

With the launch of its new Evnia brand, Philips is hoping to make the case for RGB LEDs on a gaming monitor actually being a worthwhile feature. By packing Philips Ambiglow technology into its upcoming displays, the company hopes to bolster its already promising and pretty lineup of screens.

The Philips Evnia 34M2C7600MV may have an absolutely terrible name, as is so unfortunately the case with even the best gaming monitor, but after spending some time with a pre-production model, I’m cautiously optimistic about its release. It’s got the specs and flair to potentially make a huge splash in the market, providing it’s priced well, of course.

In terms of specs, the Philips Evnia 34M2C7600V is a 34-inch curved ultrawide gaming monitor with a native resolution of 3440×1440 and runs a 165Hz out of the box. There’s no word on any official AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync support just yet, but it does at the very least support Adaptive Sync.

What has me excited about this display is its Mini LED backlight with 1,152 dimming zones which, when combined with its VA panel, should offer a thoroughly compelling HDR experience. I’ll need to get it in-house to give my final verdict, but its DisplayHDR 1400 certification is promising.

Philips Ambiglow acts as a sort of cherry on top and helps make the Philips Evnia 34M2C7600V stand out more against its competition. Even in a show floor environment, I was surprised at how bright the LEDs became and how its ability to dynamically change colours based on the on-screen images enhanced the perceived scope of the screen.

The Philips Evnia 34M2C7600V will be available to buy from December, for €2,069 (approx. $2,069 USD / £1,814.28 GBP). It’ll be joined next year by other gaming monitors of various shapes, sizes, and prices, in January 2023.

These include a 42-inch OLED display, the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 (€1.959), a 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide, and a 27-inch VA panel, the Philips Envia 27M2C5500W (€579). The Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 (€1,849) may be the one to watch, though, as it’s prime competition for the Alienware AW3423DW as the two each share a QD-OLED screen.