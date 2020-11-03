Phoenix Point’s Patch 1.8 ‘Arkham’ drops tomorrow

Tactical strategy gem Phoenix Point is about to receive its sixth major update tomorrow. The spiritual successor to X-Com, Phoenix Point was created by Julian Gollop himself and his team at Snapshot Games, which released its turn-based strategy game back in December 2019, and it’s been steadily

Patch 1.8 ‘Arkham’ will build on the other improvements rolled out over the past year (the last big patch was 1.6 ‘Necronomicon’, released in August), and comes with a lot of Geoscape improvements. There’s new base selection functionality and a reworked personnel screen, a better UI to show where units are located across the various bases, even a new game over screen.

Don’t forget that the exclusivity deal with Epic will run out on December 3, 2020, and Snapshot has already announced that Phoenix Point’s Steam release will be coming on December 10. It’s launching with a ‘Year One Edition’ that will include all of the free patches, but also the three add-ons released so far as well: Blood & Titanium, Legacy of the Ancients, and the Living Weapons pack.

Coming back to the 1.8 Arkham update, here’s an excerpt from the patch notes that detail the main gameplay changes.

Geoscape

Improved aircraft selection UI

Added Phoenix base selection functionality

Reworked personnel screen

Vehicles are shown along the soldiers

Soldiers and vehicles are divided by the location they are at

Added basic stats for each soldier and service record

Character equipment and training screens are merged and information for stealth, accuracy, and perception is added

Dismiss of soldiers is now accessible only from this screen

There is a new tab in personnel screen showing the soldier memorial

New game over screen with gameplay statistics

Factions can now attack Phoenix bases when at war with Phoenix

When New Jericho is attacking a Pandoran base now you can join in the attack and you will encounter some of their soldiers in battle

Ancient Guardians: expanded list of resistances

Project Glory now researchable after the first mention of the ancient civilization in the main story

Bionic Fortress: increased deployment

DLC 1 and 2: a number of missions have rewards increased

Tactical

Visual upgrade of the tactical UI

Portraits are now showing hit points along with will points and action points

Advanced information about weapons can be activated from the gameplay options

Other

Controller scheme rework – complete rework of Tactical and Geoscape controller scheme, there is no longer a free cursor in the game

New neutral haven special mission

There’s also a sizable list of bug fixes as well, which you can read about here. The Arkham update will land tomorrow, November 4.