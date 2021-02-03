X-COM successor Phoenix Point’s new patch fixes paralysis and panic

Phoenix Point’s latest patch is out now, bringing a host of new quality-of-life improvements to Julian Gollop’s spiritual successor to his seminal X-COM: UFO Defense. The Orryx Update, as it’s called, makes some key changes to the paralysis and panic mechanics that players ought to consider while building their next squad in the turn-based strategy game.
Units afflicted with the paralysis status effect can now be healed by using improved medkits, technicians, or Aspida vehicles on them. These abilities remove half of the target unit’s paralysis value. That will come in very handy when you’re trying to exfiltrate a mission area and someone winds up getting paralyzed by a stray projectile or piece of shrapnel.
Snapshot Games says the Orryx Update also changes the Recover ability to include one turn of panic immunity. The update also changes Marked for Death such that the targeted unit will suffer 50% increased damage (after armour) from each hit until the end of the turn. Marked for Death doesn’t stack. Another major change in the patch is the addition of an animation speed option, which allows you to increase the speed at which animations play in order to wrap up battles faster. This setting can be found in gameplay options.
Snapshot has created a beginner’s guide video for Phoenix Point, which provides some helpful tips for new players:
Here are the full patch notes:
ORRYX UPDATE 1.10
Tactical
- Mindfragged soldier can not be targeted with Bash.
- Addressed issues around Paralysis and Panic
- Paralysis heal – improved medkits, technicians, aspidas now remove 50% of Paralysis value.
- Panic lock – Recover ability gives Panic immunity for 1 turn.
- Marked for Death change.
- Mark an enemy target. Increases damage suffered by the target from each hit after armor until the end of the turn by 50%. Only 1 instance of Mark of Death is allowed per enemy unit.
- Ground markers are removed while in free aim.
- Umbra FX changed so it is a lot more noticeable.
- Jet Pack jump – improved animation speed curve.
- Zone line color is now orange when the soldier cannot use a weapon, either because it is broken or the soldier’s arm is disabled.
- When out of ammo, the reload icon will pulse/flash.
- Reinforcements enter in an alerted state by default.
- Flamethrower and incendiary grenades are now doing impact damage and will start from the next turn. Damage from lit tile will only apply at the start of the player’s turn.
Geoscape
- Players should no longer run out of sites to continue missions.
Other
- Animation speed options available in the gameplay options (Standard, Fast, Faster, Dangerous).
- Removed the Throw Turret ability from the achievement requirements for “I can do everything”.
Bugfix
- Fixed an issue wherein rare occasions the entrance of the base in the base defense mission was walled off.
- Fixed an issue that prevents the start of a mission or scans on the map.
- Fixed a very rare issue where the game crashes when evacuating a vehicle that has an infiltrator inside, who is a master of a spider drone.
- Fixed a very rare issue where the game crashes when a unit kills himself with a grenade and causes panic in allied units.
- Fixed an issue where the continue is not shown in the main menu after making a save in the Geoscape and returning to the main menu.
- Fixed an issue where the game crashes when an enemy is struck with the Neurazer.
- Fixed a couple of issues where enemies appear inside structures which prevents the mission to be finished.
- Fixed a rare issue with a missing mission.
- Fixed an issue where a soldier with Berserker class can’t move after a technician healed his limbs.
- Fixed an issue where loading a saved game in Tactical has restored fully the AP of an allied soldier.
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to dismiss soldiers during the Geoscape tutorial, which may cause a problem progressing further in the game if all soldiers are dismissed. Soldiers cannot be dismissed anymore before the tutorial is completed.
- Fixed an issue with missing/wrong information in memorial for soldiers killed by the guardians on the Ancient sites.
- Fixed an issue with the captured aliens section in the end game screen, always shows 0.
- Fixed an issue where entering free aim for the first time on a mission the background in the fakes is too dark.
- Fixed an issue with a bright flash at the start of some missions.
- Fixed an issue with the data setup for civilian character templates.
- Fixed an issue with triggering Rage burst while facing Yuggothian Entity.
- Fixed an issue causing Tactical hints to be on even when the Show Tactical Contextual Hits option is disabled.
- Fixed an issue causing place holder name to be shown for the name of the decoy when infiltrator uses the decoy ability.
- Fixed inconsistent representation of equipment in the service record.
- Fixed an issue where after taking control of a dazed haven defender he can use a normal amount of AP as if it were not dazed.
- Fixed an issue with the acquired experience after completing Secure access of the aircraft objective on NJ heaven.
- Fixed an issue in the end report screen, not showing the total count of the faction missions correctly.
- Fixed an issue with the deployment of the riot shield. Now the shield can be deployed only once and needs to be retracted to change the position or to shoot with any weapon.
- Fixed an issue with the increase of the range of the “Expert Mounted Weapons” skill.
- Fixed an issue with the info window of a Scylla, not showing the ability for the Reactive Mist the Scylla emits upon being damaged.
- Fixed a small localization issue.
- Fixed a collision issue with the Anu Hammer and the holding hand.