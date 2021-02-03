X-COM successor Phoenix Point’s new patch fixes paralysis and panic

Phoenix Point’s latest patch is out now, bringing a host of new quality-of-life improvements to Julian Gollop’s spiritual successor to his seminal X-COM: UFO Defense. The Orryx Update, as it’s called, makes some key changes to the paralysis and panic mechanics that players ought to consider while building their next squad in the turn-based strategy game.

Units afflicted with the paralysis status effect can now be healed by using improved medkits, technicians, or Aspida vehicles on them. These abilities remove half of the target unit’s paralysis value. That will come in very handy when you’re trying to exfiltrate a mission area and someone winds up getting paralyzed by a stray projectile or piece of shrapnel.

Snapshot Games says the Orryx Update also changes the Recover ability to include one turn of panic immunity. The update also changes Marked for Death such that the targeted unit will suffer 50% increased damage (after armour) from each hit until the end of the turn. Marked for Death doesn’t stack. Another major change in the patch is the addition of an animation speed option, which allows you to increase the speed at which animations play in order to wrap up battles faster. This setting can be found in gameplay options.

Snapshot has created a beginner’s guide video for Phoenix Point, which provides some helpful tips for new players:

If you’re looking for a guide to Phoenix Point skill trees and recruitment, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the full patch notes:

ORRYX UPDATE 1.10

Tactical

Mindfragged soldier can not be targeted with Bash.

Addressed issues around Paralysis and Panic

Paralysis heal – improved medkits, technicians, aspidas now remove 50% of Paralysis value.

Panic lock – Recover ability gives Panic immunity for 1 turn.

Marked for Death change.

Mark an enemy target. Increases damage suffered by the target from each hit after armor until the end of the turn by 50%. Only 1 instance of Mark of Death is allowed per enemy unit.

Ground markers are removed while in free aim.

Umbra FX changed so it is a lot more noticeable.

Jet Pack jump – improved animation speed curve.

Zone line color is now orange when the soldier cannot use a weapon, either because it is broken or the soldier’s arm is disabled.

When out of ammo, the reload icon will pulse/flash.

Reinforcements enter in an alerted state by default.

Flamethrower and incendiary grenades are now doing impact damage and will start from the next turn. Damage from lit tile will only apply at the start of the player’s turn.

Geoscape

Players should no longer run out of sites to continue missions.

Other

Animation speed options available in the gameplay options (Standard, Fast, Faster, Dangerous).

Removed the Throw Turret ability from the achievement requirements for “I can do everything”.

Bugfix