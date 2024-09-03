The Pico 4 Ultra just dropped, and it’s coming for the Meta Quest 3

The next big virtual reality headset is coming, as the Pico 4 Ultra has just been revealed. With massive improvements over the base Pico 4 model, this new Ultra iteration puts a focus on power and mixed reality capabilities, but not without a substantial price increase.

On paper, the Pico 4 Ultra looks to be one of the best VR headsets around, especially if you’re looking for an untethered experience and want to explore the latest developments in mixed reality. This means the Pico 4 Ultra is in direct competition with the Meta Quest 3, a contest that could strengthen the appeal of VR in 2024.

Pico 4 Pico 4 Ultra Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Memory 8GB LPDDR4x 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB/256GB 256GB Display 2 x 2.56-inch Fast LCD, 90Hz lenses, 2,160 x 2,160 per eye, 1,200 PPI pixel density, pancake lenses 2 x 2.56-inch Fast LCD, 90Hz lenses, 2,160 x 2,160 per eye, 1,200 PPI pixel density, pancake lenses MR Cameras Single 16MP Two 32MP FOV 105 degrees 105 degrees Spatial Video No Yes IPD Motorized continuous adjustment between 58mm and 72mm Motorized continuous adjustment between 58mm and 72mm Battery 5,300mAh 5,700mAh

At face value, the Pico 4 Ultra offers a considerable upgrade over the Pico 4, bringing an additional 4GB (50%) of memory. The memory itself is also improved from LPDDR4x to LPDDR5, a more power-efficient memory type with up to a 1.5x higher maximum data rate.

Other major improvements include moving from a Gen 1 to a Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, and the addition of Spatial Video support. The Pico 4 Ultra also has two 32MP cameras for mixed reality use, a massive increase over the single 16MP camera on the Pico 4.

Finally, the battery size has been increased slightly, but in real terms, this may be partially negated by the additional power required to run the improved hardware.

One quirk of the Pico 4 Ultra is that it will not include a charger in the box, but the headset now supports up to 45W charging, an improvement over the 20W max in the Pico 4. It isn’t hard to find USB-C chargers capable of 45W charging, which is the same requirement as a Steam Deck, but it’s an additional cost to consider should you not already have an adapter lying around.

Meanwhile, the accessories being released with the Pico 4 Ultra include a carrying case, which will fit the headset and controllers, a padded face cushion, and motion trackers. The motion trackers come in a pack of two, designed to fit around your ankle and provide a better in-game reading of your lower body movement in games and apps, at least where it’s supported.

Now for the potential dealbreaker, the price. Upon reading about all the improvements the Pico 4 Ultra brings to the table, I was concerned that the €389 (£339) MSRP was about to skyrocket, but the Ultra price increase looks fair and representative of the improvements. The Pico 4 Ultra will retail for €599 (£529), and pre-orders are open between September 6 and September 19, with the headset officially released on September 20, 2024.

Pre-ordering a Pico 4 Ultra will bag you four games for free, which are Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, Infinite Inside, Let’s Get Fit VR, and FootPool. You will also receive a set of motion trackers for free, worth €89 (£79).

The Pico 4 Ultra will be available from Amazon across Europe, as well as some specialized retailers such as Currys in the UK, Smartech in France, and Bestware in Germany.

The Pico store is slightly lighter on content than the Meta Quest store, with just over 350 games available for the Pico 4 compared to over 500 on the Quest 3. However, many of the best VR games often see universal releases or are eventually released on all platforms after a short period of exclusivity.