Next week’s free game from Epic revealed

Another Thursday is here, which means another round of free PC games from the Epic Store. Right now, you can grab RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition from the store, and while next week’s selection won’t tickle your nostalgia bones in quite the same way, it’s an excellent one.

Pikuniku is a comedic puzzle platformer where you play as a little blob dude out to save a cutesy world from a dystopian deep state conspiracy. It’s a jaunty little adventure that’s just a few hours long, which makes it a perfect pickup as a freebie. It’s genuinely very funny, which is all-too-rare in videogames, and it’s got a catchy soundtrack to boot.

You’ll be able to hit the Epic promotion page to grab Pikuniku on October 1 at 8:00 PDT / 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST, and will be available until October 8 at those same times. As always, you’ll be able to ‘purchase’ the game at a price tag of zero, at which point it’ll be tied to your Epic library forever.

Check out a Pikuniku trailer below.

