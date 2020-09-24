Back to Top

Next week’s free game from Epic revealed

Another Thursday is here, which means another round of free PC games from the Epic Store. Right now, you can grab RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition from the store, and while next week’s selection won’t tickle your nostalgia bones in quite the same way, it’s an excellent one.

Pikuniku is a comedic puzzle platformer where you play as a little blob dude out to save a cutesy world from a dystopian deep state conspiracy. It’s a jaunty little adventure that’s just a few hours long, which makes it a perfect pickup as a freebie. It’s genuinely very funny, which is all-too-rare in videogames, and it’s got a catchy soundtrack to boot.

You’ll be able to hit the Epic promotion page to grab Pikuniku on October 1 at 8:00 PDT / 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST, and will be available until October 8 at those same times. As always, you’ll be able to ‘purchase’ the game at a price tag of zero, at which point it’ll be tied to your Epic library forever.

Check out a Pikuniku trailer below.

